Dubai to launch floating arts museum

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviews scale model of the Dubai Arts Museum (DUMA). — Dubai government

DUBAI: The city of superlatives is preparing to add another landmark to its skyline — one that will quite literally float.

The Dubai Arts Museum (DUMA), announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, is set to rise on an island in the heart of Dubai Creek.

Unlike conventional museums anchored on land, DUMA’s design incorporates the waters of the creek into its architectural identity. The museum, conceived by world-renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, aims to merge minimalist modernism with Dubai’s vibrant cultural narrative.

Sheikh Mohammed described the project as “a mirror of Dubai’s artistic identity and cultural spirit,” emphasising its role in shaping the city’s creative ecosystem.

By floating on the creek, DUMA is not just a museum, but a symbolic statement of Dubai’s ambition to redefine how art interacts with urban space.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Emirati businessman Abdullah Al Futtaim and his son Omar Al Futtaim, highlighting a collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed described their involvement as “a bright example of how private enterprise can contribute meaningfully to the city’s cultural and creative economy.”

Officials indicate that DUMA will host a mix of contemporary and classical art, while its architecture will allow the museum to function as a public space, promenade, and cultural hub, providing residents and visitors with a unique vantage point of Dubai Creek.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with completion projected within three years.