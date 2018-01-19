Lahore woman in safe custody after family attempts abduction

LAHORE: Police took a woman in their protective custody on Friday after her immediate family tried to forcefully take her with them from a sessions court.



According to reports, Muqaddas Bibi appeared before the court and gave her sworn statement under Section 164 stating that she married of her free will and choice, and wants to live with her husband.

The relatives of the women protested and tried to forcefully take her with them after the hearing.

The police authorities present at the site immediately took the girl under their protection and left the court premises.

No family member was arrested or warned by the police authorities for their attempted abduction at the time of the incident.