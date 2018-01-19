Naqeebullah killing: Super Highway blocked again after firing injures one

KARACHI: Protesters, gathered to demand removal of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, blocked Super Highway again Friday evening after a person was injured during aerial firing by the police.

Police opened fire to disperse protesters who had gathered again on the route. Earlier, the protesters had opened the thoroughfare for traffic after keeping it blocked for approximately an hour an a half.

The road was blocked on the announcement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Arif Alvi.



In a media talk on January 13, SSP Malir had claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in a police encounter in Shah Latif Town of Karachi.

Later, it was revealed that the killed ‘terrorists’ included Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old man from South Waziristan Agency. His family claimed he disappeared on January 3 from Sohrab Goth and was then killed in a fake encounter.



The highway was blocked earlier today as protesters gathered there burning tyres and furniture. Rangers personnel reached the site but neither teargas shells nor bullets were used to disperse the protesters.

The demonstration was also attended by leaders of various political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami National Party and Pak Sarzameen Party.

No government representative had reached the site to hold negotiations with the protesters until this report was filed.

Naqeebullah was laid to rest in Ladha subdivision of South Waziristan earlier in the day, but in other parts of the country, protests were carried out against his killing.

However, appearing before an enquiry committee on Friday, SSP Malir said a kidnapping for ransom case was registered against Naqeebullah in 2014. The police official also spoke to the media, asking why the deceased’s family did not file a missing person case in any police station if he disappeared on January 3.

According to the SSP, he was being avenged for taking action against PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.