Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Romance across borders: Canadian woman marries Pakistani she me online

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

HAFIZABAD: A Canadian woman travelled all the way to Pakistan to tie the knot with the love of her life who she met online.

Agnetha had met Qaiser Abbas, who hails from Jalalpur Bhattian, on social media website Facebook a year ago.

Soon their friendship turned into love and Agnetha came to Pakistan to marry Qaiser.

The marriage ceremony was held in Hafizabad after Agnetha converted to Islam.

A similar incident occurred on November 20, 2017, when a Chinese woman travelled to Pakistan to be with a man from Layyah she met in 2015.

Japanese woman travels to Pakistan to marry online lover

says she will live in Japan marriage

Abdul Khaliq and Li Guihua befriended each other on Facebook, never knowing they’ll end up together one day. The friendship eventually mushroomed into love and both decided to get married.

On January 19, 2017, a Japanese woman reached Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab to marry a Pakistani citizen whom she got to know through Facebook.

“I will live in Japan with Ahmed after marriage,” the woman, Maria Edlen, said while talking to the media on Thursday. She added she has converted to Islam.

Ahmed Noor, 30, a resident of Shamsabad area in Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan had become friends with 29-year-old Edlen on Facebook. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Judiciary is completely independent: CJP

Judiciary is completely independent: CJP

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Hear me roar: PML-N’s ‘political lions’ flanked by real one in rally

Hear me roar: PML-N’s ‘political lions’ flanked by real one in rally

 Updated 2 hours ago
Senator SM Zafar quits politics

Senator SM Zafar quits politics

Updated 3 hours ago
PM Abbasi inaugurates international terminal at Faisalabad Airport

PM Abbasi inaugurates international terminal at Faisalabad Airport

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC bars public universities from granting affiliation to new law colleges

SC bars public universities from granting affiliation to new law colleges

 Updated 3 hours ago
Aasma rape-murder case: Aggrieved father demands strict punishment for culprits

Aasma rape-murder case: Aggrieved father demands strict punishment for culprits

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
PPP to stage power show in Hub today

PPP to stage power show in Hub today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Farooq Sattar chides Sindh govt for failing to check police high-handedness

Farooq Sattar chides Sindh govt for failing to check police high-handedness

 Updated 3 hours ago
Afghanistan, partners need to focus on internal challenges: Lodhi

Afghanistan, partners need to focus on internal challenges: Lodhi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM