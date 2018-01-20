Romance across borders: Canadian woman marries Pakistani she me online

HAFIZABAD: A Canadian woman travelled all the way to Pakistan to tie the knot with the love of her life who she met online.



Agnetha had met Qaiser Abbas, who hails from Jalalpur Bhattian, on social media website Facebook a year ago.

Soon their friendship turned into love and Agnetha came to Pakistan to marry Qaiser.

The marriage ceremony was held in Hafizabad after Agnetha converted to Islam.

A similar incident occurred on November 20, 2017, when a Chinese woman travelled to Pakistan to be with a man from Layyah she met in 2015.

Abdul Khaliq and Li Guihua befriended each other on Facebook, never knowing they’ll end up together one day. The friendship eventually mushroomed into love and both decided to get married.

On January 19, 2017, a Japanese woman reached Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab to marry a Pakistani citizen whom she got to know through Facebook.

“I will live in Japan with Ahmed after marriage,” the woman, Maria Edlen, said while talking to the media on Thursday. She added she has converted to Islam.

Ahmed Noor, 30, a resident of Shamsabad area in Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan had become friends with 29-year-old Edlen on Facebook.