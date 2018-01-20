Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 20 2018
GEO NEWS

Farooq Sattar chides Sindh govt for failing to check police high-handedness

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

سربراہ ایم کیو ایم پاکستان فاروق ستار کی میڈیا سے گفتگو

Posted by Geo News Urdu on Friday, January 19, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday held the government of Sindh responsible for deteriorating law and order situation and police high-handedness in the provincial capital.

Talking to newsmen here after an anti-terrorism court hearing, Sattar said the government has never consulted leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly or Karachi mayor before taking important decisions, including operations, in the city.

The government’s lack of interest in taking all stakeholders onboard is the reason provincial institutions, including the police, are in shambles, the MQM-P chief said.

“Halting the salaries of police officials would achieve nothing, otherwise salary of chief minister Sindh should be halted first,” he said.

A debate on extra-judicial killings stirred up in Karachi once again when police claimed a young man Naqeebullah killed in an alleged encounter was a terrorist. 

The man was subsequently declared innocent by an investigation committee and recommended the government to remove SSP Rao Anwar, who carried out the alleged encounter. 

