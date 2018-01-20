Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 20 2018
GEO NEWS

Naqeebullah nominated in FIR different from slain man: sources

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

KARACHI: The investigative committee probing the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah learnt that the man killed in the shootout was not the same Naqeebullah who was a member of a proscribed organisation, sources informed Geo News on Saturday.

The investigative committee also came to know that the suspect Naqeebullah was wanted in kidnapping for ransom cases, adding that his father and brother were killed in a police shootout.

The committee also informed that they did not find any evidence of firing from the house, as claimed by suspended SSP. 

However, 26 bullet casings were found from the site of the incident after four days of the police encounter.

Meanwhile, Anwar was removed from his post after the probe committee found that Naqeebullah was killed in an extrajudicial action, a notification issued on Saturday stated.

Anwar's name has also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of the probe committee, sources said.

SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio has been assigned charge of Malir district in his place, the notification, issued by IG Sindh AD Khawaja, stated.

Speaking to media later, IG Sindh AD Khawaja said Rao Anwar has been suspended to ensure a fair inquiry into the alleged encounter that killed Naqeebullah.

The police encounter was suspicious, Khawaja remarked.

According to the initial investigation report, the committee termed SSP Rao Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless, sources said.

In its report, the committee stated that there was no proof found of Naqeebullah being a terrorist.

The 2014 FIR presented by Anwar was also bogus, it said.

