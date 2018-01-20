'Sharif mafia' destroying moral values of youth: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday took a jibe at the Sharif family, alleging that it was destroying the moral values of the country's youth.

"Shameful! In no democracy in the world wld [would] this be acceptable: A disqualified money launderer's face on a govt health card! Apart from using taxpayer money to project criminals, Sharif mafia destroying moral values of our youth:As if nothing wrong with corruption/money laundering," Imran tweeted.

Soon after Imran took to twitter to object to the placement of the former prime minister's picture on government-issued health cards, Maryam hit back at the PTI chief, stating he was destined to complain and be afraid.

"He was only afraid of Nawaz earlier, but now seems to be afraid of his picture too. You are only destined to complain, be afraid, and remain distressed," Maryam lashed out at Imran.

The PTI chief's statement comes after deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif criticised his political opponents during a party rally in Haripur on Saturday.

Nawaz had said the people had rejected the politics of allegations practiced by his opponents, alluding to the PTI.

Criticising PTI, Nawaz had questioned the party's performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that it was the PML-N that constructed a motorway connecting the province to Punjab to improve the standard of living for the people.

"Did you see their show three days ago? Their politics have been rejected by the people," Nawaz had said, referring to the opposition's joint rally in Lahore's Mall road area.

Referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan cursing the parliament, Nawaz had said: "he curses the same assembly for which he contests elections and draws a salary from".

He added that "the man abused and accused everyone when he cursed the parliament".

"I salute those judges who termed him sadiq and ameen," Nawaz had said, adding that he [Imran] had admitted to owning an offshore company and other offences but was still let off by the judges.