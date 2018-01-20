Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz to address gathering at Haripur today

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address a public gathering today at Haripur.

A big stage has been set for the central Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership to address the participants of the Jalsa. Party leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi visited the venue ground earlier to check preparations for the gathering.

Speaking to the press, Abbasi said that the biggest ground of Hazara Division was chosen for the gathering so that there could remain no doubt about the numbers of the people in the gathering.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Karachi police kills suspect in alleged encounter at Shahrah-e-Faisal

Karachi police kills suspect in alleged encounter at Shahrah-e-Faisal

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Romance across borders: Canadian woman marries Pakistani online lover

Romance across borders: Canadian woman marries Pakistani online lover

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Panama Papers: NAB seeks action against PML-Q's Moonis, PTI's Aleem Khan

Panama Papers: NAB seeks action against PML-Q's Moonis, PTI's Aleem Khan

 Updated 2 hours ago
New CCTV video shows suspect doing rounds near Zainab's house

New CCTV video shows suspect doing rounds near Zainab's house

 Updated 8 hours ago
Naqeebullah declared innocent, probe committee seeks Rao Anwar’s arrest: sources

Naqeebullah declared innocent, probe committee seeks Rao Anwar’s arrest: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
'Unseen forces' removed Balochistan CM, claims PML-N Senator Yaqoob Nasir

'Unseen forces' removed Balochistan CM, claims PML-N Senator Yaqoob Nasir

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Rao Anwar expresses reservation over enquiry committee member

Rao Anwar expresses reservation over enquiry committee member

Updated 11 hours ago
Justice will prevail: AIG Sanaullah on Naqeebullah murder case

Justice will prevail: AIG Sanaullah on Naqeebullah murder case

 Updated 11 hours ago
If a member curses parliament then he is cursing himself: PM Abbasi

If a member curses parliament then he is cursing himself: PM Abbasi

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM