Nawaz to address gathering at Haripur today

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address a public gathering today at Haripur.



A big stage has been set for the central Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership to address the participants of the Jalsa. Party leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi visited the venue ground earlier to check preparations for the gathering.

Speaking to the press, Abbasi said that the biggest ground of Hazara Division was chosen for the gathering so that there could remain no doubt about the numbers of the people in the gathering.