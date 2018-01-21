Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jan 21 2018
REUTERS

Trump's Davos trip now in flux: White House budget director

REUTERS

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the annual March for Life rally — taking place on the National Mall — from the White House's Rose Garden in Washington, US, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s trip to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week is now in flux because of the federal government shutdown, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Saturday.

Trump already cancelled a weekend trip to his Florida resort after a funding impasse in Congress shut down the federal government on Saturday.

“The president will not be going to Florida now and we’re taking Davos, both from the president’s perspective and the Cabinet perspective, on a day by day basis,” Mulvaney said.

