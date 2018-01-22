Women on Wheels: Female riders get motorcycle subsidy in Punjab

Women participants of Women on Wheels (WOW) raise their helmets at the start of a rally launching the Women on Wheels campaign in Lahore on July 13, 2016. Photo: AFP/file

LAHORE: The Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit has launched its much-awaited programme by the name of ‘Women on Wheels: Motorbike Subsidy Scheme’, as Phase II of its Women-on-Wheels project.

The campaign has been launched in collaboration with the transport department and Bank of Punjab. It aims to provide more than 3,000 customised motorcycles at subsidised rates through a 100 percent transparent balloting process.

Candidates can apply for the campaign starting from January 22 until the deadline of February 25. In this regard, Salman Sufi, director general, Strategic Reforms Unit, said the campaign is solely geared towards the Punjab chief minister’s promise to deliver women’s empowerment, to serve as a powerful counter-narrative at a time when bigotry and attacks on women have dominated headlines in the country.

SRU (Strategic Reforms Unit) introduced the Women-on-Wheels initiative in collaboration with the respective City Traffic Police and district governments in November 2015 to empower women through provision of free motorcycle training.

The campaign has been launched in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Sargodha where it has trained over 3,000 women and continues to train further candidates.

To avail subsidised motorcycles, eligible women must be between the age of 18-40, must possess a valid learner’s licence or actual licence. All relevant documentation including passport-sized photograph, valid CNIC, Punjab domicile certificate, Secondary School/Matriculation Certificate, and in case of a student, an affidavit stating that maximum income does not exceed Rs30,000 along with Rs3000 non-refundable application fee needs to be submitted to BoP branches.

The Punjab government will be providing equity subsidy of Rs24,975 and 100% markup on the motorcycle. The applicant will make down payment worth of Rs27,000 and payment in 12 easy instalments of Rs1,856 monthly.

Women interested in availing the training can visit any of SRU and Punjab Traffic Police training centres. The ultimate aim of the WoW campaign is to promote mobility of women in Punjab and empower them to become independent individuals.

Originally published in The News