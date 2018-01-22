Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

One more patient succumbs to influenza in Multan, death toll reaches 30

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

MULTAN: An under-treatment patient of seasonal influenza succumbed to the disease here on Monday, bringing the death toll to 30.

The 45-year-old female patient, belonging from Jhang, was receiving treatment in Nishtar Hospital.

At Nishtar Hospital, 20 patients of the disease are currently receiving treatment for the disease.

Moreover, 116 patients have been confirmed for the disease.

On Jan 20, three people lost their lives to seasonal influenza. 

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaigns regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing.

Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting the disease.

