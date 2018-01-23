Alia Bhatt looks like a dream in pictures from best friend's wedding

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently in Jodhpur to attend her best friend's wedding. The actress proved to be the perfect bridesmaid and enjoyed the wedding festivities to the fullest.

A few pictures of the Student of the Year actress appeared on social and she looks simply gorgeous.

At one event, Alia donned a beautiful shimmery lehenga, designed by Ami Patel. With a finely embroidered choli and a matching dupatta, Alia looked like a million bucks.

Photo: Instagram

The Shandaar actress dazzled in a yellow Indian dress at another event.



Photo: Instagram

Along with the pictures, a video of Alia Bhatt dancing on ‘Hawa Hawa’ at the Sangeet ceremony also surfaced.



For the Sangeet, Alia opted for tea pink and nude cape lehenga choli.

Photo: Instagram

At the other events, Alia wore a pink dress and posed with her best friend.

Photo: Instagram




