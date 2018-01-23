Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
REUTERS

Tsunami warning as magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska

REUTERS

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

Photo: 5News

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake hit the Gulf of Alaska in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting authorities to warn people in the area to move away from the coast in case it causes a tsnuami.

The quake hit 256 km (157 miles) southeast of Chiniak, Alaska at a depth of 10 km at 0931 GMT, the US Geological Survey said.

"If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring," Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said in a warning for Alaska and British Columbia.

Cape Chiniak, Alaska/File photo

Tsunami warnings for parts of Alaska and Canada and a tsunami watch for the entire US west coast and Hawaii were issued.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Japan´s meteorological agency said it was monitoring the situation but did not issue a tsunami alert.

