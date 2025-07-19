 
Geo News

Indian authorities summon Google, Meta executives in money laundering probe

Enforcement Directorate to investigate whether platforms' role in promoting or advertising betting platforms

By
Reuters
|

July 19, 2025

A 3D printed Facebooks new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration. — Reuters/File
A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration. — Reuters/File
  • Govt source accuse Google, Meta of promoting illegal activities.
  • Authorities to probe funds received to platforms via betting apps.
  • Platforms' representatives to appear before agency on July 21.

NEW DELHI: India's financial crime-fighting agency has summoned executives of tech giants Google and Meta to its headquarters on Monday as it investigates accusations of money laundering on online betting apps, two government sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating whether the platforms eased the way for promotion and wider reach of betting apps through advertisements, the first source said.

A date of July 21 has been set for the appearances at the agency's headquarters in the capital, New Delhi, the source added.

A second government source accused Google and Meta of using their platforms to promote illegal activities, despite a government advisory against the advertisement of any form of betting.

The agency will investigate Google and Meta over the funds they received from betting apps, the second source added, as well as checking if they were advertising or promoting any other betting platforms.

Both sources sought anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Google and Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Betting and gambling pose "significant financial and socio-economic risks for consumers, especially youth and children," India's information and broadcasting ministry told television channels and digital media in an advisory in 2022.

Promotion of offline or online betting and gambling through advertisements was not advised in the larger public interest, the ministry added.

Domestic news agency ANI first reported the news.

Trump sues media mogul Murdoch for $10bn over Epstein-linked Wall Street Journal story
Trump sues media mogul Murdoch for $10bn over Epstein-linked Wall Street Journal story
Los Angeles sheriff's facility explosion leaves three dead
Los Angeles sheriff's facility explosion leaves three dead
Germany presses ahead with deportations to Afghanistan
Germany presses ahead with deportations to Afghanistan
Lightning strikes kill 33 people in eastern India
Lightning strikes kill 33 people in eastern India
Trump asks for release of grand jury documents in Epstein case
Trump asks for release of grand jury documents in Epstein case
Iranian president takes taxi after contaminated fuel led to motorcade failure
Iranian president takes taxi after contaminated fuel led to motorcade failure
Trump's hand bruising and leg swelling not serious: White House video
Trump's hand bruising and leg swelling not serious: White House
Fire at Iraq mall kills 69, prime minister orders probe
Fire at Iraq mall kills 69, prime minister orders probe