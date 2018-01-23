Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
REUTERS

Globalisation is losing its luster, India's Modi tells Davos summit

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters 

DAVOS: Protectionism is gaining ground and globalisation is losing its appeal, but India is open for business, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Modi is leading a big government and business delegation to the summit in Davos, the first Indian prime minister do so in 21 years, aiming to showcase India as a fast-growing economic power and a potential driver of global growth.

His comments on rising trade barriers came ahead of an address to the forum later this week by US President Donald Trump, who has championed inward looking policies for the world's biggest economy.

"Instead of globalisation, the power of protectionism is putting its head up. Their wish is not only to save themselves from globalisation, but to change the natural flow of globalisation,” Modi said at the opening of the forum, which has attracted 70 heads of state and government, chief executives and top bankers.

”The result of this is that we are seeing new types of tariff and non-tariff-based barriers being imposed. Bilateral and multilateral trade negotiations appear to have come to a halt.

“There is a slowdown in cross-border financial investments and the expansion of (the) global supply chain appears to have slowed down.”

Trump has been pushing an “America First” policy of getting businesses to invest in the US instead of overseas, potentially affecting the growth prospects of emerging economies such as India dependent on foreign investment.

During his 2016 election campaign, Trump blamed globalisation for ravaging US manufacturing jobs as companies sought to reduce labour costs by relocating to Mexico and elsewhere. Trump is due to address the forum on Friday.

Modi said climate change was a major threat to the world, yet the world had failed to come together to tackle it. He said everyone wanted carbon emissions to be cut, but the rich world was not ready to help developing economies with new technology.

India, one of the world’s fastest growing major economies and a growing contributor to pollution, has said it is keen to honour its commitment to clean up the environment despite Trump pulling out of the Paris accord on cutting carbon emissions.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Malaysia to pay firm $70m if it finds MH370 plane in 90 days

Malaysia to pay firm $70m if it finds MH370 plane in 90 days

 Updated 4 hours ago
Tsunami warning as magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska

Tsunami warning as magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska

 Updated 4 hours ago
US needs to pay attention to relationship with Britain, Tillerson says

US needs to pay attention to relationship with Britain, Tillerson says

 Updated 5 hours ago
Volcano eruption, avalanche at Japan ski resort kills one

Volcano eruption, avalanche at Japan ski resort kills one

 Updated 7 hours ago
UN chief offers mediation between Pakistan, India

UN chief offers mediation between Pakistan, India

 Updated 9 hours ago
UN Yemen envoy to step down next month

UN Yemen envoy to step down next month

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
UK man ‘obsessed’ with Muslims, hit group with van: court

UK man ‘obsessed’ with Muslims, hit group with van: court

 Updated 9 hours ago
Five things to know about Davos

Five things to know about Davos

 Updated 9 hours ago
Heavy snow humbles the global elite at Davos summit

Heavy snow humbles the global elite at Davos summit

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM