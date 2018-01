KARACHI: Bahria College Karsaz’s student M Haider Khan gained first position in Maths (Syllabus D) of the Cambridge examination, said Pakistan Navy’s spokesman on Tuesday.

The spokesman said that the Pakistan Navy is active in the field of education, apart from performing the professional responsibilities.

The spokesman further said that the success of Haider reflects the determination of Bahria College Karsaz in the promotion of education in the country.