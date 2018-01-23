Donald Trump imitates Narendra Modi’s accent: reports

Indian PM Narendra Modi (left) and US President Donald Trump (right). Photo: File

US President Donald Trump has described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a true friend, but that has not stopped the Trump from mocking the Modi for his accent.

Recently, senior officials in the US administration were quoted by media outlets as saying that Trump has been known to mock the Indian accent and imitate Modi.

The information of Trump’s imitation of Modi was buried in a Washington Post story about US troops in Afghanistan. The report was on the conversation between Modi and Trump during the former’s visit to the White House in 2017.

However, if this is true, this would not be the first time Trump adopted a fake Indian accent.

According to Indian media, during the election campaign in the spring of 2016, the US president used a voice to mock a call centre representative in India.

The New York billionaire claimed that he called his credit card company to find out whether their customer support is based in the US or overseas.

Moreover, in October, Trump, exaggerated a Spanish accent when pronouncing Puerto Rico during a speech marking Hispanic Heritage Month. It did not go down well.

The US president was talking about Puerto Rico’s humanitarian crisis following Hurricane Maria when he began over pronouncing the island’s name.

