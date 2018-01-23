Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump imitates Narendra Modi’s accent: reports

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

Indian PM Narendra Modi (left) and US President Donald Trump (right). Photo: File 

US President Donald Trump has described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a true friend, but that has not stopped the Trump from mocking the Modi for his accent.

Recently, senior officials in the US administration were quoted by media outlets as saying that Trump has been known to mock the Indian accent and imitate Modi.

The information of Trump’s imitation of Modi was buried in a Washington Post story about US troops in Afghanistan. The report was on the conversation between Modi and Trump during the former’s visit to the White House in 2017. 

However, if this is true, this would not be the first time Trump adopted a fake Indian accent. 

According to Indian media, during the election campaign in the spring of 2016, the US president used a voice to mock a call centre representative in India. 

The New York billionaire claimed that he called his credit card company to find out whether their customer support is based in the US or overseas. 

Moreover, in October, Trump, exaggerated a Spanish accent when pronouncing Puerto Rico during a speech marking Hispanic Heritage Month. It did not go down well. 

The US president was talking about Puerto Rico’s humanitarian crisis following Hurricane Maria when he began over pronouncing the island’s name.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

One dead in Kentucky school shooting: governor

One dead in Kentucky school shooting: governor

 Updated an hour ago
11 Asia-Pacific nations agree to move towards trade deal without US: Japan

11 Asia-Pacific nations agree to move towards trade deal without US: Japan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump wins Davos raves for 'landmark' tax cut

Trump wins Davos raves for 'landmark' tax cut

 Updated 3 hours ago
Palestinians get 3G internet after decade-long row

Palestinians get 3G internet after decade-long row

 Updated 4 hours ago
Myanmar blames Bangladesh for delayed Rohingya return

Myanmar blames Bangladesh for delayed Rohingya return

 Updated 5 hours ago
Kabul hotel guests describe lax security before deadly attack

Kabul hotel guests describe lax security before deadly attack

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM