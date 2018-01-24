Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
Web Desk

British-Pakistani Lord Nazir's house robbed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

SOUTH YORKSHIRE: The residence of British-Pakistani Lord Nazir Ahmed was made the target of a robbery in the wee hours of Wednesday morning here in the Rotherham locale, Geo News reported, adding that numerous valuables, as well as important documents, were stolen.

Ahmed, however, was not present at his home and remained safe.

Speaking to Geo News here near his home in the South Yorkshire, England town, he said he had theories on who could be behind the incident.

There's a possibility that foreign intelligence may have a hand in this dacoity, Ahmed explained, adding that, on the other hand, it could be aimed to sabotage a campaign in Kashmir against Indian aggression and brutality.

The theft was carried out in an organised manner, with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras smashed on purpose, he noted.

At present, he said he is working against a campaign in London that is targetting Pakistan and its image.

"It is an attempt to deliver me a warning," he stated, saying, however, that he was neither frightened nor worried.

Ahmed said he was waiting for to discuss the issue with British police and local intelligence agencies.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Swiss marchers protest against Trump, break through Davos security cordon

Swiss marchers protest against Trump, break through Davos security cordon

 Updated an hour ago
Two students dead, 17 injured in shooting at Kentucky high school

Two students dead, 17 injured in shooting at Kentucky high school

 Updated 4 hours ago
Twin car bombs kill over 20 in Libya's Benghazi: officials

Twin car bombs kill over 20 in Libya's Benghazi: officials

 Updated 5 hours ago
Belgian police shoot man armed with knife at station

Belgian police shoot man armed with knife at station

 Updated 5 hours ago
US Dems urge social media companies to probe Russia-linked accounts

US Dems urge social media companies to probe Russia-linked accounts

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pence visits Western Wall after pro-Israel speech

Pence visits Western Wall after pro-Israel speech

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
ICJ instructs India to submit reply in Jadhav case by April 17

ICJ instructs India to submit reply in Jadhav case by April 17

 Updated 9 hours ago
One dead in Kentucky school shooting: governor

One dead in Kentucky school shooting: governor

 Updated 10 hours ago
Donald Trump imitates Narendra Modi’s accent: reports

Donald Trump imitates Narendra Modi’s accent: reports

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM