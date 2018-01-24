Naqeebullah killing: Police conducting raids for Rao Anwar's arrest, to travel to Islamabad

KARACHI: A police team probing the Naqeebullah extrajudicial killing case will go to Islamabad to bring back suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, officials said on Wednesday.



Anwar is wanted in the inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan who was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that suspended Anwar was not given any NOC by the provincial government.

"If someone commits a crime, arresting them is the police’s job," he said while addressing the media.

He added that police will take action against Anwar as per their own method.

Meanwhile, inquiry committee member DIG East Sultan Khawaja said raids are being conducted in various areas to nab Anwar and others members of the police raid team after the registration of a case against them and their continued absence from the inquiry.

Officials also believe Anwar has not returned to Karachi after his failed attempt to go abroad from Islamabad airport.



Moreover, the Senate Human Rights Committee decided today that it will go to Karachi on January 31 to look into the case.

The suspended police officer's name was earlier placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the orders of the Supreme Court after it took notice of his reported attempt to leave the country.

The apex court has also summoned Anwar and senior officials of the Sindh government at the apex court's Karachi Registry on January 27.

The FIA refused to let Anwar board a Dubai-bound flight around midnight due to his suspicious travel documents, which included a dubious NOC — reportedly issued by the Sindh government on Jan 20 — a ticket under the name of "Anwar Khan".