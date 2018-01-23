FIR registered against Rao Anwar, name added to ECL after SC takes notice of attempt to go abroad

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: A first investigation report (FIR) was registered against suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar on Tuesday over the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan native Naqeebullah.

Anwar is wanted in an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan who was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.



The suspended police officer's name was earlier placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the orders of the Supreme Court after it took notice of his reported attempt to leave the country.

The apex court has also summoned Anwar and senior officials of the Sindh government at the apex court's Karachi Registry on January 27.



Earlier today, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled Anwar’s attempt to leave the country from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport.



'Anwar Khan'



The FIA refused to let Anwar board a Dubai-bound flight around midnight due to his suspicious travel documents, which included a dubious NOC — reportedly issued by the Sindh government on Jan 20 — a ticket under the name of "Anwar Khan".

Image of suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar's air ticket to Dubai. Photo: Geo News

FIA officials said Anwar was not taken into custody as they did not have any such orders, adding that his name is also not on the ECL.

Earlier reports had stated that the suspended SSP was not physically present at the airport but had instead sent his documents through an associate.

Meanwhile, sources within the Sindh government informed that the provincial government did not issue any NOC to Anwar, adding that the suspended Malir SSP did not ask for any leaves neither was he given one.

Rao Anwar denies reports

Speaking to Geo News after the news was aired, Anwar said the reports being aired on the media in this regard are false.



He claimed that he did not attempt to go to Dubai today though he will leave whenever he wants to go there to meet his children.

Anwar said that he will decide on a future course of action after the registration of an FIR against him.

He claimed that he is not involved in the police encounter of Naqeebullah and those who are involved should be investigated.



SC summons Rao Anwar, others

Moreover, hearing a separate case today, the Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that they have heard reports that Anwar is not appearing before the inquiry committee.

"This is a human rights issue," the chief justice observed.

The court then summoned Anwar, Sindh IG AD Khawaja and the provincial advocate general. After ordering the case hearing in Islamabad tomorrow, the apex court amended its earlier directions and stated that the hearing would take place at the Karachi Registry on January 27.

The inquiry committee probing the case has also been summoned at the next hearing.

Anwar's name was also ordered to be placed on the ECL by the apex court.

Earlier, the inquiry committee probing the case had recommended to the Interior Ministry the placement of Anwar's name on ECL.

Later in the day, sources confirmed that Anwar has been placed on the no-fly list.

On January 19, the chief justice had taken a suo motu notice of the incident and summoned a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.

Police seeks info on other slain suspects

DIG East Sultan Khawaja, who is a part of the committee probing the incident, has requested criminal records of the three other suspects killed in the 'encounter'.

The other three suspects killed in the 'encounter'. Photo: Geo News

In the letter titled ‘Criminal Record’, it is stated that: “With reference to case FIR No. 17/2018 of Shah Latif Town Police Station, District Malir, Karachi, the criminal record of the following accused may be provided for investigation purpose and for report to be submitted in Supreme Court of Pakistan on 25.01.2018."



"The name of the accused are: Muhammad Ishaque s/o Raheem Bux, Nazar Jaan s/o Attim Jaan, Naseemullah s/p Muhammad Khan. The deceased suspects hails from Bahawalpur and South Waziristan agency respectively," the letter states.

The photos and NICs of the suspects have also been sent to the relevant authorities, which include the inspectors general of police from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Islamabad. DIGs of Sindh Police have also been asked to provide any relevant information.

Don't know where Anwar is: Sindh Home Minister

Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal said that Anwar should present himself before the inquiry committee probing the incident, and in case if he doesn’t, the committee reserves the right to take action against him.

Speaking to Geo News, Siyal had said that if Anwar has reservations against the committee, the provincial government can inform the Sindh IG about it.

Responding to a question, the home minister said that he doesn’t know where Anwar is at the moment.

A three-member committee formed to probe the killing found Naqeebullah innocent and said Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah are baseless.

Anwar has refused to appear before the investigation committee, claiming that he is facing a one-sided inquiry.

Naqeebullah's family, which reached Karachi from the tribal areas under inter-provincial police escorts, will record their statement with the inquiry committee today.

