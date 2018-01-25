Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
US denies striking Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Thursday termed allegations that it struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency a day earlier as false. 

According to a statement issued by a US Embassy spokesperson, “The claim in an MFA statement yesterday that US forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency yesterday is false.”

Pakistan had on Wednesday condemned the drone strike conducted by coalition forces in Kurram agency and called the unilateral action detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement had stated that the strike had targeted an Afghan refugee camp. 

According to political administration sources in the area, two people including a commander of the Haqqani Network were killed in the drone strike close to the Orakzai and Kurram Agency border.

