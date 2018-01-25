Trump aide's spokesman among four Americans killed in Kabul hotel attack

At least 22 people were killed in the attack on the Kabul Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Glenn Selig, the spokesman for Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates, was killed in Saturday's deadly attack on a luxury hotel in Kabul, according to a statement from the spokesperson for The Publicity Agency and Selig Multimedia Inc, his Florida-based companies.



Gates pleaded not guilty in October to eight charges of money laundering and failing to register foreign lobbying and other business, according to the CNN.

Glenn Selig. Photo: adweek.com

Four Americans were among at least 22 people killed in the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on Saturday, according to the US State Department.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack on January 20 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. We can confirm that there were four US citizens killed and two injured. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded. Out of respect for the families of the deceased, we have no further comment," US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we have received confirmation Glenn Selig was killed during the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel," the Selig Multimedia representative said in the statement. "Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father.



"The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received," the statement added. "Moving forward we kindly request privacy and compassion as we process this terrible situation."

Selig's firm's spokesperson added: "Glenn was in Kabul on a potential success story involving Afghanistan and its steps to battle extremism. The focus was highlighting the country's new president and constructing a democracy forum event for Afghani women."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued a statement Sunday condemning the attack.



"The United States stands with the government and people of Afghanistan," he said. "We remain firmly committed to supporting Afghan efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity for their country. Violence like what we witnessed yesterday has no place in Afghanistan or anywhere else in the world."

Gunmen had attacked the hotel Saturday night and were killed the next day after an operation by the Afghan security forces in which over 150 people were rescued.