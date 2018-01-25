US drone strike targetted Afghan refugee camp, reiterates FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said on Thursday that Pakistan sticks to its stance that the recent US drone strike targeted an Afghan refugee camp near Kurram Agency.



Earlier today, a statement by the US Embassy denied Pakistan's claim that the drone strike struck an Afghan refugee camp.

According to the embassy's spokesperson, “The claim in an MFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] statement yesterday that US forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency yesterday is false.”

Pakistan had on Wednesday condemned the drone strike conducted by coalition forces near Kurram Agency and called the unilateral action detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.

The Foreign Ministry had stated that the strike had targeted an Afghan refugee camp.

According to political administration sources in the area, two people including a commander of the Haqqani Network were killed in the drone strike close to the Orakzai and Kurram Agency border.

During his weekly press briefing, Faisal informed that the United Nations Security Council sanctions’ monitoring team is in Islamabad, adding that the team was briefed on Pakistan’s efforts regarding banned persons and organisations.

Talking about India's frequent cross-border firing, Dr Faisal said the world should force India to cease human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

India conducted 1,970 ceasefire violations last year, he informed.