Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

US drone strike targetted Afghan refugee camp, reiterates FO

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said on Thursday that Pakistan sticks to its stance that the recent US drone strike targeted an Afghan refugee camp near Kurram Agency.

Earlier today, a statement by the US Embassy denied Pakistan's claim that the drone strike struck an Afghan refugee camp.

According to the embassy's spokesperson, “The claim in an MFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] statement yesterday that US forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency yesterday is false.”

Pakistan had on Wednesday condemned the drone strike conducted by coalition forces near Kurram Agency and called the unilateral action detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.

The Foreign Ministry had stated that the strike had targeted an Afghan refugee camp.

US denies striking Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency

A statement issued by a US Embassy spokesman termed the claim to be false.

According to political administration sources in the area, two people including a commander of the Haqqani Network were killed in the drone strike close to the Orakzai and Kurram Agency border.

During his weekly press briefing, Faisal informed that the United Nations Security Council sanctions’ monitoring team is in Islamabad, adding that the team was briefed on Pakistan’s efforts regarding banned persons and organisations. 

Talking about India's frequent cross-border firing, Dr Faisal said the world should force India to cease human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

India conducted 1,970 ceasefire violations last year, he informed.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Health hazards: SC stops operations of 24 mineral water companies

Health hazards: SC stops operations of 24 mineral water companies

Updated 2 hours ago
Senators meet Aasma’s father in Mardan, offer condolences

Senators meet Aasma’s father in Mardan, offer condolences

 Updated 2 hours ago
Aitzaz Ahsan criticises Punjab government over handling of Zainab murder

Aitzaz Ahsan criticises Punjab government over handling of Zainab murder

 Updated 2 hours ago
Took six months to end visa-on-arrival policy, says former interior minister Nisar

Took six months to end visa-on-arrival policy, says former interior minister Nisar

Updated 2 hours ago
KP undertakes project to beautify Swat

KP undertakes project to beautify Swat

 Updated 2 hours ago
LHC wants verdict in Zainab murder case seven days after indictment

LHC wants verdict in Zainab murder case seven days after indictment

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Influenza fatalities continue as three more die in Multan

Influenza fatalities continue as three more die in Multan

Updated 4 hours ago
Educating girls collective responsibility, says Malala at Davos

Educating girls collective responsibility, says Malala at Davos

 Updated 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar demands formation of new JIT

Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar demands formation of new JIT

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM