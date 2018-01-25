Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan won't allow breach of airspace, sovereignty, says Rabbani

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

Chairman of Senate Raza Rabbani. Photo: Geo News file 

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Senate Raza Rabbani on Thursday condemned the US drone strike conducted by coalition forces near Kurram Agency.

“The Senate of Pakistan strongly condemns the US drone strike,” said Rabbani. “The US drone attack is a breach of Pakistan’s airspace and sovereignty.”

He said that the Pakistani Senate is sending a strong message to the US.

“Pakistan will not allow any breach of its airspace or sovereignty,” said the Senate chairman.

Pakistan had on Wednesday condemned the drone strike conducted by coalition forces near Kurram Agency and called the unilateral action detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.

The Foreign Ministry had stated that the strike had targeted an Afghan refugee camp.

According to political administration sources in the area, two people including a commander of the Haqqani Network were killed in the drone strike close to the Orakzai and Kurram Agency border.

'Drone strike targetted individual 'morphed' with Afghan refugees' 

Pakistan Army Spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor earlier today said that the drone strike near the tribal areas targetted an individual who had mixed with Afghan refugees.

Jan 24 drone attack was on Afghan refugee camp: DG ISPR

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that the incident validates Pakistan's stance that early and dignified return of Afghan refugees essential

In a tweet, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations stated that the strike in Spin Thall, Hangu District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not on any organised terrorists' sanctuary.

"Out of total 54 Afghan Refugees Camps / complexes in Pakistan, 43 are in KP with overlap in FATA," said a press release shared by ISPR.

The press release further said that the incident validates Pakistan’s stance that the remaining terrorists easily morph into Afghan refugees' camps/complexes. 

