pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
GEO NEWS

Encounters are policy of IG Sindh: Rao Anwar

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

KARACHI: Suspended SSP Malir, Rao Anwar, has said encounters were a policy of Sindh IGP AD Khwaja, which he followed. The suspended official said this in connection with Naqeebullah killing case.

While talking to Geo News on Thursday, Anwar said Counter-Terrorism Department, crimes branch and local police “also” carry out fake encounters, apparently referring to claims that slam him for carrying out fake encounters.

However, Anwar added, if he would be charged then high officials of the police department would also be questioned as it was their orders that he worked on. According to the suspended SSP, police high-ups should also be booked under Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 109 of PPC refers to punishment of abetment i.e. the person helping another in committing a crime shall also be penalised for the offence.

Anwar said If he has hatched a conspiracy then other police officials will be a part of it.

However, he said, it was wrong that houses of policemen were being raided following killing of Naqeebullah. Anwar added if the series of raids did not stop he would file a case of robbery against everyone, including the IGP.

About Naqeebullah killing case, Anwar said he would have cooperated with the police department had they talked to him properly on the issue, as he also wanted to know who was at fault. “[But] case of terrorism has been filed against a person [himself] on the hit list of terrorists.”

Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar demands formation of new JIT

Anwar called cases filed against him, ‘baseless’, adding that a few police officers hold grudge against him and they are misdirecting the family of late Naqeebullah

While reiterating his demand for the formation of a Joint Investigation Team on the case, Anwar said he would only appear before the team and would not let himself get arrested as he did not do anything wrong. 

Earlier in the day, Anwar demanded a JIT be formed with members of intelligence agencies in it, to prove Naqeebullah killing case. The suspended SSP expressed reservations against the police enquiry committee headed by CTD Additional Inspector General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi.

In a statement issued to the media earlier on Thursday, Anwar called the case filed against him ‘baseless’, adding that a few police officers held a grudge against him and were misdirecting the family of late Naqeebullah. 

