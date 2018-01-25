Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar demands formation of new JIT

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

KARACHI: Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar on Thursday demanded the formation of a Joint Investigation Team comprising members of intelligence agencies to probe Naqeebullah killing case as he expressed his reservations against the police inquiry committee under Additional Inspector General Counter Terrorism Department, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi.

In a statement issued to media on Thursday, the suspended SSP called the case filed against him, ‘baseless’, adding that a few police officers hold grudge against him and they are misdirecting the family of late Naqeebullah.

Police detain Rao Anwar's close aide in Naqeebullah killing case

Sources said those involved in the fake police encounter, including wanted suspect Rao Anwar and his team, have disappeared to an unknown hideout

Anwar said that he is soon going to disclose strong pieces of evidence against the inquiry committee head AIG Abbasi and other Counter Terrorism Department officials as their own hands are not clean.

The former Malir SSP questioned Abbasi, how many successful police operations he has conducted, and how many police personnel were injured or killed in operations under CTD.

Anwar called himself a professional police officer and dispelled the impression that he conducted encounters in his personal capacity.

Naqeebullah's killing

On January 13, Anwar had announced that Naqeebullah was killed in a suspicious encounter in Karachi's Shah Latif Town and declared him to be a terrorist who belonged to a banned organisation

Based on the backlash following Naqeebullah's killing, the Government of Sindh formed an investigative committee, which subsequently termed the encounter as suspicious.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, on the other hand, had also taken a suo moto action of the incident.

IG Sindh AD Khawaja to receive inquiry committee report

The inquiry committee probing the Naqeebullah killing case will submit its report to Sindh IG AD Khawaja today, the same report will be presented to the Supreme Court on Saturday. 

