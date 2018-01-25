Man killed in Karachi police encounter was innocent, says Siyal

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal has declared innocent Maqsood, who was killed in a police encounter on Shahra-e-Faisal.

While speaking to the media at Maqsood’s house Thursday, Siyal said incidents of innocent people being killed in police encounters were taking place one after another. But, he added, police would not doing this on purpose.

He also said the impression that government was trying to protect someone was wrong.

Siyal added he has given orders that closed-circuit television video of the site of encounter be checked. He said they would get Maqsood’s killing investigated until his family is completely satisfied.

Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Saeed Ghani was also with Siyal at Maqsood’s residence.

On the other hand, Maqsood’s family attended the Mehsud tribe camp set up by Naqeebullah’s to demand justice.

Maqsood, was killed by the law enforcement authorities in a shootout near Faisal Base at Shahra-e-Faisal a few days back. However, police backtracked on their initial statement hours later, stating that the citizen was in fact killed due to the firing of the real suspect engaged in a shootout with the police.

The deceased was in a rickshaw during the shootout. The incident took place days after Naqeebullah was killed in a police encounter in the city.