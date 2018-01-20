Karachi police kills suspect in alleged encounter at Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI: A suspect was killed and his three accomplices were critically injured in an alleged police shootout on Saturday morning near Faisal Base at Shahra-e-Faisal, informed hospital sources.

The deceased identified as Maqsood died in hospital during treatment.

According to the police authorities, the suspects were involved in looting people coming from the airport on the particular route. Police fired back on the suspects when they fired on the law enforcement authorities after they were told to stop their car.