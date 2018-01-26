Indonesian President arrives in Pakistan today

Indonesian President Joko Widodo/File photo

ISLAMABAD: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is arriving in Pakistan today on a two-day visit.

The visiting dignitary will address the joint session of Parliament today, which is scheduled to begin at 6pm.

He will be only the second president of Indonesia to address the Joint Sitting of the Parliament.

Before him, President of Indonesia Dr Ahmed Soekarno had addressed the National Assembly of Pakistan on June 26, 1963.

President Mamnoon Hussain will host a state banquet in honour of his visiting counterpart later today.

On Saturday, President Joko Widodo will hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, which will be followed by delegation-level talks between the two countries.

Various agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed on the occasion.

Prime Minister Abbasi and President Widodo will also address a joint press conference.

PM Abbasi to seek return of terminally-ill Pakistani prisoner

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will urge Indonesian President Joko Widodo to allow a terminally-ill Pakistani prisoner on death row in Indonesia to spend his final days with his family, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking on Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, the foreign minister said Abbasi would request the Indonesian president to let the Pakistani prisoner, Zulfiqar Ali, complete his prison sentence in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.

“The prime minister was already aware of the issue when I spoke to him,” Asif said. “He was hopeful that the Indonesian president would not refuse and would give a solution on humanitarian grounds.”

A father of five from Mughalpura area of Lahore, 53-year-old Ali has been languishing in an Indonesian prison for almost 14 years. He was arrested in 2004, charged with possession of 300 grams of heroin, and sentenced to death.

His lawyers say he is innocent and have alleged serious violations of due process at every stage of the trial and appeal process.

Ali was scheduled to be executed in July 2016, but received a last-minute reprieve after diplomatic intervention by the Pakistani government and pressure from human rights groups. But he remains on death row.