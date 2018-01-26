Social media a tool for fifth-generation warfare: Ahsan Iqbal

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal addressing the media in Islamabad today. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that social media is a tool for fifth-generation warfare.

Speaking to the media after an event, Iqbal said it is everyone's responsibility to verify reports circulating on social media before reacting to them.

He added that social media will be used to destabilise the country as this is an election year.

Answering a question, Iqbal said the issue about Kasur rape-murder suspect's bank accounts is baseless and termed it a "conspiracy against the government" that was spread on social media.



On Thursday, the Supreme Court was informed by a television show host that the suspect in the brutal murder of seven-year-old Zainab and other girls, Imran, has over three dozen bank accounts and is part of a criminal group involving members of the government.

Imran seeks extended caretaker setup: Iqbal

Responding to the ruling party's political opponent Imran Khan's repeated demands for early elections, Iqbal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief does not seek early elections but desires a long-term caretaker government.

The minister said there is no question of elections before July as the voters' list and delimitation of constituencies is not possible before then.

He added that elections before July are thus impossible and expose Imran's true intentions [of pushing undemocratic moves].

'No need to get emotional on visas' issue'

Referring to the recent spate with his predecessor and disgruntled party member Chaudhry Nisar, Iqbal said there is no need to get emotional on the issue of granting group visas to tourists from select countries.

A decision in this regard was taken by Iqbal's ministry recently but came under criticism in the National Assembly this week for being a security hazard.

"We have to balance our objectives, both security and investment have to go side by side," he said, adding that Pakistan's competition is not with developed countries as "we need them more than they need us".

He said developing countries all over the world facilitate tourists, adding that it is easy to say there should be reciprocal visa regimes but the developed world can live without Pakistan.

"We have to attract the world towards Pakistan," said Iqbal, who also holds the portfolio of the planning and development ministry.



Responding to a question, Iqbal said "we’re not changing Nisar’s policies, only rationalising them. The government’s job is to facilitate people, not create more hurdles for them".

'All INGOs not country's enemies'

Talking about Nisar's critique of Iqbal's decision to allow international non-governmental organisations (INGO) to operate until a final decision on their registration, the minister said not all INGOs are enemies of the country and bringing in spies.

"INGOs are of two kinds: some pose security risks and those will not be allowed to operate in Pakistan while others, that do genuine work, should not be refrained from working in the country," said Iqbal.

Giving the example of the Aga Khan Foundation, he said the work of this reputable INGO was also halted.

'China invested in Pak when no one else was'

In response to a question that crime has increased in the country after the entry of Chinese nationals, Iqbal, who has spearheaded the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor talks, said a deliberate campaign is under way to create negativity about China,

"China invested here when no one else was willing to come to Pakistan," he added.



The minister also condemned the recent US drone attack in Pakistan, calling it an attack on the country's sovereignty.