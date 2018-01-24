Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
Asif Bhatti

No changes made to security policy under visa-on-arrival law, Iqbal says

By
Asif Bhatti

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

 Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government had not made any changes to its security policy.

“The policy has not been changed. We have merely removed the loopholes from the previous policy," Iqbal said in response to a point of order raised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shireen Mazari.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), on January 19, 2018, had confirmed that Pakistan had allowed group tourists visa on arrival for 24 countries including the US and UK.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had also commented on Mazari's query, stating that he placed a ban after hundreds of murderers came to Pakistan in the past.

"Don't change the policy under pressures from the right and left," Nisar had said.

Iqbal, however, maintained that it was necessary to take reasonable steps to improve the economy.

"We are a prospering economic hub. We can not close down our country in the name of security," he said. "Blackwater or other security contractors will not be able to enter the country. All the checks are in place."

Mazari had criticised the visa-on-arrival policy for 24 countries, stating that organisations like Blackwater — a private military company now known as Academi — had made way into the country under the pretext of international non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

"Countries, including the US, that do not even grant Pakistani citizens visas been given the facility of visa-on-arrival," said Mazari. "Many NGOs that did not even fill forms were allowed to operate in Pakistan."

She further said that the NGO Save the Children, which was banned following the Osama Bin Laden operation, continues to operate in the country to date.

The former interior minister too, pointed out, that he made policies to expel many international NGOs were carrying out activities that did not fall under their domain.

Iqbal clarified to the members of the lower house that changes in the policies had only been made to encourage tourism and trade.

"Changes to the policy have only been made to facilitate tourists and investors," the interior minister stressed. 

Pakistan allows visa on arrival for group tourists from 24 countries

Business visa on arrival will also be issued to citizens from 68 countries.

According to an FIA notification, tourists from 24 allowed countries will be given multiple entry 30-day visas. The visit to Pakistan will need to be organized through a designated tour operator who will have to furnish tourist documents to the FIA Immigration Office with a requisite undertaking.

Business visa on arrival will also be issued to citizens from 68 countries. 

