Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PHF cancels junior team’s tour to Argentina to save money for senior team

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Jan 26, 2018

KARACHI: In a surprising move, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) – instead of investing on juniors – has called off Pakistan junior team’s tour to Argentina citing budget constraints due to a busy schedule of senior teams.

Pakistan’s junior hockey team was scheduled to play a series in Argentina next month, but PHF said on Friday that the tour has been called off.

“As the PHF has decided to fully concentrate on the senior team, the junior side's tour to Argentine has been cancelled. It would have been a very costly exercise, especially the air travel to Argentina,” said the statement by PHF

“PHF has sent a message of regret to the Argentine Hockey Confederation, who were quite keen to host Pakistan juniors,” added the statement.

According to PHF, the financial burden on the federation was increased after the team was included in Champions Trophy and a three-nation tournament in Oman, which were not the part of Federation’s original calendar.

“These two events, Champions Trophy and the Oman 3-Nation, were not part of the original annual calendar of the PHF. So the federation has to make some budgetary adjustments,” the PHF said.

It is surprising to see the hockey federation, instead of investing in the future of Pakistan Hockey – the junior team, has decided to skip an important tour for juniors against the Olympic champions which would have been provided them some significant experience.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Wasim Akram to be in action at Multan Sultans exhibition match

Wasim Akram to be in action at Multan Sultans exhibition match

Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan Street Child football team gears up for World Cup

Pakistan Street Child football team gears up for World Cup

 Updated 5 hours ago
PCB to hire Integrity Officers for corruption watch during PSL

PCB to hire Integrity Officers for corruption watch during PSL

Updated 8 hours ago
Bumrah’s five-wicket haul swings third Test in India’s favour

Bumrah’s five-wicket haul swings third Test in India’s favour

 Updated 10 hours ago
Vince McMahon announces return of 'reimagined' XFL in 2020

Vince McMahon announces return of 'reimagined' XFL in 2020

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan to face India in U-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal

Pakistan to face India in U-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal

Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Federer faces Chung hurdle to 30th Slam final

Federer faces Chung hurdle to 30th Slam final

 Updated 11 hours ago
Big names skip Windies' World Cup qualifiers for PSL

Big names skip Windies' World Cup qualifiers for PSL

 Updated 11 hours ago
PCB plans players’ management policy to regulate league appearances

PCB plans players’ management policy to regulate league appearances

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM