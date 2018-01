LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has invited applications from party hopefuls for the upcoming Senate of Pakistan elections.

According to a press release issued by the PML-N spokesperson Asif Kirmani, the party has invited applications for the Senate elections to be held in March 2018.

The applications will be accepted starting from January 27 until February 3 at the party's Islamabad secretariat, the statement added.