Friday Jan 26 2018
Stranded mountain climbers in Pakistan to be rescued

Friday Jan 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Two alpinists who went missing while attempting to climb Pakistan's second-highest mountain Nanga Parbat have been spotted and a rescue mission is to be launched on Saturday, sources said.

Elisabeth Revol, from France, and Polish national Tomek Mackiewicz were seen through binoculars by fellow climbers at the base camp, Karim Shah, a local climber who is in contact with the base camp team told AFP.

"The military has two helicopters ready who will move four Polish mountaineers who are already on a summit on K-2 to Nanga Parbat for the rescue mission," he said.

Shah said Revol was spotted Friday attempting to climb down while Mackiewicz appeared to be crawling due to frostbite.

"They had spent one night outside the camp and the Polish mountaineer has got frostbite and snow blindness so he is not able to climb down," he added.

His account was confirmed by an official from the tour company that arranged the expedition.

Nanga Parbat, in northern Pakistan, is the world's ninth highest mountain at 26,660 feet.

It was nicknamed "killer mountain" after more than 30 climbers died trying to conquer it before the first successful summit in 1953.

In July last year, a Spaniard and an Argentinian were presumed dead after they went missing while trying to summit Nanga Parbat.

Naqeebullah murder case: IG Sindh constitutes new investigation committee

Democracy best way to serve peoples' interests, Indonesian president tells parliament

Their applause opened my wounds, says mother of Kasur minor killed in 2017

Will take notice of any sign of negligence, Sanaullah on Kasur scandal proceedings

PML-N invites applications for Senate elections

KP industries await incentives govt promised in 2016

Intezar murder case: JIT records statement of victim's father, eyewitness

Chief Justice summons data on movement of private jets from CAA

Interior Minister slams spreading of fake news

