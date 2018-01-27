Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Drone strike kills 7 Qaeda suspects in Yemen

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

ADEN: A drone strike early Saturday killed seven suspected Al-Qaeda militants in southern Yemen, a security official said.

The US military is the only force known to operate armed drones over Yemen.

The official said the strike happened after midnight and targeted a car in Shabwa province.

"All seven passengers, who were Al-Qaeda members, were killed," said the security source.

The United States considers the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to be the radical group's most dangerous branch.

A long-running drone war against AQAP has intensified since US President Donald Trump took office in January 2017.

AQAP has flourished in the chaos of the country´s civil war, which pits the Saudi-backed government against Houthi rebels.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Saudi Arabia frees top broadcaster held in anti-graft drive

Saudi Arabia frees top broadcaster held in anti-graft drive

 Updated 3 hours ago
Paris braces for floods as swollen Seine inches higher

Paris braces for floods as swollen Seine inches higher

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ambulance bomb kills 40, wounds 140 in Kabul attack: officials

Ambulance bomb kills 40, wounds 140 in Kabul attack: officials

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bill in US Senate aiming to permanently end aid to Pakistan

Bill in US Senate aiming to permanently end aid to Pakistan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Uber driver shot dead in Mexican border city

Uber driver shot dead in Mexican border city

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump apologises for retweeting anti-Muslim videos

Trump apologises for retweeting anti-Muslim videos

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump proposes US citizenship plan for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants

Trump proposes US citizenship plan for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump denies he ordered sacking of Russia investigator

Trump denies he ordered sacking of Russia investigator

 Updated 10 hours ago
US Mattis: Diplomacy should impose reason on North Korea's Kim

US Mattis: Diplomacy should impose reason on North Korea's Kim

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM