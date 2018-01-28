Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
AFP

Search resumes for missing ferry in central Pacific

By
AFP

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

Rescuers search for a ferry with an estimated 50 people on board after it went missing in the Kiribati Islands. Image Courtesy: Whisper Eye
 

WELLINGTON: The search resumed Sunday for a ferry with 50 people on board missing for more than a week in the scattered islands of the central Pacific nation of Kiribati.

The inter-island ferry MV Butiraoi has not been heard from since January 18 when it set out on an expected two-day voyage from the island of Nonouti to Betio Tarawa.

The 17.5-metre wooden catamaran had undergone repairs to its propeller shaft before departure and New Zealand Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) officials believe this may have contributed to navigation problems.

"Rescue services have had no communication from the crew," RCCNZ officer John Ashby said.

"We are relying on our drift predictions to narrow down the search area as much as possible to increase the chances of finding their location as soon as we can."

New Zealand sent a military aircraft to conduct sweeps of the area after being called in to help late Friday by Fiji search authorities.

An Air Kiribati aircraft is to join the aerial sweep on Sunday while a local vessel conducts a sea search.

Ashby said the sea conditions are "moderate to rough".

Kiribati a nation of 33 atolls and reefs with a total population of about 110,000, lies some 3,460 kilometres (2,150 miles) northeast of Fiji.

It is listed as one of the nations most at risk from rising sea levels.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Four killed in bomb attack on Colombia police station

Four killed in bomb attack on Colombia police station

 Updated an hour ago
#MeToo movement ‘long overdue’: Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie

#MeToo movement ‘long overdue’: Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie

 Updated 3 hours ago
Egypt's Sisi looks set for re-election as two more drop out

Egypt's Sisi looks set for re-election as two more drop out

 Updated 6 hours ago
Iran says Daesh suspects arrested after border clashes

Iran says Daesh suspects arrested after border clashes

 Updated 6 hours ago
Senator Rand Paul introduces legislation to end aid to Pakistan

Senator Rand Paul introduces legislation to end aid to Pakistan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Honduran president sworn in amid protests after election chaos

Honduran president sworn in amid protests after election chaos

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Eiffel Tower to go dark after Kabul bombing

Eiffel Tower to go dark after Kabul bombing

 Updated 7 hours ago
Fourteen killed in Brazil nightclub shootout

Fourteen killed in Brazil nightclub shootout

 Updated 8 hours ago
14 Malian soldiers killed in attack on camp: army

14 Malian soldiers killed in attack on camp: army

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM