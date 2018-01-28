Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
Web Desk

Police torture 'dhaba' owner in Karachi's Bahadurabad

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

KARACHI: A tense mood prevailed in the city's Bahadurabad locale after police subjected a tea shop owner to torture over resisting arrest near Char Minar Chowrangi, leading people to chant against police brutality and resulting in a clash.

The discord between law enforcement authorities (LEAs) and civilians erupted after police attempted to take into custody the owner of a dhaba (tea shop), claiming that robberies have become rampant in the surroundings and that people staying out late "cannot be innocent".

When the shop owner resisted detention, police resorted to force and subsequently subjected him to torture publicly, which, in turn, led people in the area to chant against police brutality and officers abusing the law.

Restaurants in the area have been ordered close amid frequent robberies nearby, Station Police Officer (SHO) for New Town said, adding that "no tea shop is to remain open after 2 AM".

Further, in an unexpected comment, the SHO claimed, "People sitting at restaurants late at night cannot be innocent."

