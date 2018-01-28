Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
AFP

Out on a limb: Vanity Fair's curious cover

By
AFP

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue spread, sans Franco. Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

LOS ANGELES: The latest cover of prestigious US magazine Vanity Fair features an annual photograph of Hollywood's elite — with a twist.

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Robert de Niro, Nicole Kidman, and other stars are grouped for the magazine's "Hollywood Issue" in a photo lavishly retouched — but forgetting, it seems, to erase an extra leg.

"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs," Witherspoon joked on Twitter.

"I hope you can still accept me for who I am."

After Witherspoon's tweet, Winfrey — the queen of American television — raised her hand to comment on another picture taken for the issue by acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

"I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," Winfrey joked.

She was referring to a separate photograph from the shoot, one in which Winfrey indeed seems to have three hands: one at her waist, one around Witherspoon, and the third resting on her own leg.

That picture has now been removed from Vanity Fair's website.

The photographs caused amusement on the internet Friday, and Vanity Fair played along.

"While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress," the magazine tweeted.

As for Winfrey — a producer, presenter, and actress — "how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?" Vanity Fair joked, noting that the error was being corrected online.

Actor James Franco was also meant to be part of the Vanity Fair spread but was scrubbed because of "the misconduct allegations against him", The Hollywood Reporter said, citing a Vanity Fair source.

He was reportedly accused by five women of sexually inappropriate behaviour after he won a Golden Globe this month for best actor in The Disaster Artist.

Franco sat for the Vanity Fair photo shoot but was then digitally removed from the cover following the allegations, The Hollywood Reporter said, citing multiple sources.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Post-Sundance, female filmmakers find Hollywood dream elusive

Post-Sundance, female filmmakers find Hollywood dream elusive

 Updated an hour ago
Theater cancels Woody Allen musical after revived accusation

Theater cancels Woody Allen musical after revived accusation

 Updated 2 hours ago
Germany's first #MeToo case: TV director Dieter Wedel hit with abuse scandal

Germany's first #MeToo case: TV director Dieter Wedel hit with abuse scandal

 Updated 7 hours ago
#MeToo movement ‘long overdue’: Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie

#MeToo movement ‘long overdue’: Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie

 Updated 7 hours ago
Jaya Bachchan is Bollywood's most loving mother-in-law: Karan Johar

Jaya Bachchan is Bollywood's most loving mother-in-law: Karan Johar

 Updated 22 hours ago
Bill Clinton repays a favour to Fleetwood Mac at MusiCares ceremony

Bill Clinton repays a favour to Fleetwood Mac at MusiCares ceremony

 Updated 23 hours ago
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor’s parents praise Deepika's performance in Padmaavat

Ranbir Kapoor’s parents praise Deepika's performance in Padmaavat

 Updated yesterday
Former teen model accuses magician Copperfield of sexual assault

Former teen model accuses magician Copperfield of sexual assault

 Updated yesterday
Steven Spielberg to remake 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg to remake 'West Side Story'

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM