Monday Jan 29 2018
AFP
REUTERS

Militants attack Afghan army post near military academy in capital

Monday Jan 29, 2018

Marshal Fahim National Defence University. Photo: Macecgroup 

KABUL: At least four militants attacked an army outpost near one of Afghanistan’s main military academies on Monday and at least one soldier was killed and three wounded, a defence ministry official said.

The attack in the western outskirts of the capital, Kabul, came two days after an ambulance bomb in the center of the city killed more than 100 people and just over a week after another attack on the Hotel Intercontinental killed more than 20.

Both of those attacks were claimed by the Taliban.

Ministry of Defence officials said the militants attacked the outpost near the well-defended Marshal Fahim military academy just before dawn.

One of the attackers blew himself up, one had been killed and two were still fighting. One soldier had been killed and three were wounded, said one official, who declined to be identified.

Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said three soldiers had been wounded and the clash was still going on.

Earlier, resident Mohammad Ehsan said he heard a series of explosions coming from the area beginning at around 5am and lasting for at least an hour.

Smaller blasts could still be heard at less frequent intervals.

In October, a suicide attacker rammed a car full of explosives into a bus carrying cadets from the defense university, which is home to one of Afghanistan’s main officer training schools, killing 15 of them.


This is a developing story and initial reports may vary as further information is made available.

