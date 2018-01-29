Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
health
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
AFP

Indian man killed after being sucked into MRI machine

By
AFP

Monday Jan 29, 2018

MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, machines use a powerful magnetic field to produce images of the body´s organs. Metallic objects are pulled towards it and must not be carried into the room
 

MUMBAI: An Indian man died after being sucked into an MRI machine while visiting a relative at a hospital in Mumbai, police said Monday.

Rajesh Maru, 32, was yanked towards the machine by its magnetic force after he entered the room carrying an oxygen cylinder, the city´s police said in a statement.

"We have arrested a doctor and another junior staff member under section 304 of the Indian penal code for causing death due to negligence," Mumbai police spokesman Deepak Deoraj told AFP.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at the Indian financial capital´s Nair Hospital.

Police said preliminary reports suggested that the man had died from inhaling liquid oxygen that leaked from the cylinder.

It is thought the cylinder was damaged after hitting the machine.

Ramesh Bharmal, the dean of the hospital, told AFP that an investigation had been launched to determine the exact cause of death, adding CCTV footage of the incident had been handed over to police.

The victim´s uncle said Maru had been asked to carry the cylinder by the junior staff member who assured him the machine was switched off.

"The ward boy who was supposed to prevent such incidents told my family members to go inside when the machine was turned on. We are shocked and devastated," Jitendra Maru told AFP.

The state government of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, announced compensation of 500,000 rupees ($7,870) for the victim´s family.

MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, machines use a powerful magnetic field to produce images of the body´s organs. Metallic objects are pulled towards it and must not be carried into the room.

In 2014 two hospital workers sustained injuries when they were pinned between an MRI machine and a metal oxygen tank for four hours at a hospital in New Delhi.

In 2001, a six-year-old boy undergoing an MRI scan in New York was killed when a metal oxygen tank flew towards the machine and crushed his skull.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Health:

Pakistani cardiac stents to hit market by June, SC informed

Pakistani cardiac stents to hit market by June, SC informed

 Updated an hour ago
FDA clears radioactive drug for cancer that killed Steve Jobs

FDA clears radioactive drug for cancer that killed Steve Jobs

 Updated 3 days ago
Anti-aging field ´explodes´ in pursuit of healthy old age

Anti-aging field ´explodes´ in pursuit of healthy old age

 Updated 3 days ago
Sindh government fails to operationalise German Regional Blood Centres

Sindh government fails to operationalise German Regional Blood Centres

 Updated 4 days ago
Heart attack risk high with one cigarette a day: study

Heart attack risk high with one cigarette a day: study

 Updated 4 days ago
Seasonal influenza in Multan claims three lives in 24 hours

Seasonal influenza in Multan claims three lives in 24 hours

 Updated 6 days ago
Advertisement
More than 50 peacocks ‘mysteriously’ die in Thar

More than 50 peacocks ‘mysteriously’ die in Thar

 Updated 7 days ago
China´s waste import ban upends global recycling industry

China´s waste import ban upends global recycling industry

 Updated a week ago
Flu-related deaths continue to climb in Multan

Flu-related deaths continue to climb in Multan

 Updated a week ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM