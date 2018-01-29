Supreme Court to hear Aasma rape, murder case on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the rape and murder case of minor Aasma on Tuesday.



Aasma went missing on January 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area and was found dead the next day from sugarcane fields in the area.



The bench includes Chief Justice Saqib Nasir, Justice Umarata Bandiyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsan. The court also issued summon notice to Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the province’s Inspector General Police.



On Friday, the chief justice took suo motu notice of Aasma’s murder case after DNA test confirmed the four-year-old was raped before she was killed.



Punjab Forensic Science Agency DG, Dr Ashraf Tahir said that DNA tests conducted on the samples obtained from the deceased’s body and the crime scene prove that the four-year-old was sexually assaulted before her death.

One person’s DNA was found on Aasma’s body which confirms the rape, the official said, adding that the next stage in the investigation would be to match the DNA samples taken from around 200 people in the case to track down the suspect.

Meanwhile, the police also submitted its investigation report to the Supreme Court on the case.

