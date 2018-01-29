Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
AFP

India has 21 million 'unwanted' girls

By
AFP

Monday Jan 29, 2018

The desire of Indian parents for a son has created an estimated 21 million "unwanted" girls, the government says. Photo: AFP file
 

The desire of Indian parents for sons has created an estimated 21 million "unwanted" girls because couples keep having children until they produce a boy, the government said Monday.

Indian parents have historically wanted sons, who are seen as breadwinners and family heirs. Girls are often viewed as a financial burden in a country where the tradition of giving a marriage dowry persists.

Even though sex selection is against the law, illegal gender-based abortions have been blamed for a sex ratio of 940 females for every 1,000 males in the last census.

But many couples continued having children until they produced their desired number of sons, the government said in its annual economic survey report.

"Families where a son is born are more likely to stop having children than families where a girl is born. This is suggestive of parents employing 'stopping rules' — having children till a son is born and stopping thereafter," it said.

Couples, particularly women, in India face immense pressure to produce male children and many rural families do not send girls to school, marrying them off young.

But the report said India's preference for sons appeared "inoculated to development", with even wealthier families not immune.

Illegal sex selection and gender-based abortions remain rampant across social and economic groups in the country, according to several studies.

A 2011 study in the British medical journal The Lancet found that up to 12 million girls had been aborted in the last three decades in India.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

CPEC is a purely economic project: China

CPEC is a purely economic project: China

 Updated an hour ago
Egypt's elections find last-minute challenger to Sisi

Egypt's elections find last-minute challenger to Sisi

 Updated an hour ago
Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan hope to break Nile dam talks deadlock in one month

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan hope to break Nile dam talks deadlock in one month

 Updated 3 hours ago
Challenged on all fronts, May faces pressure over Brexit law

Challenged on all fronts, May faces pressure over Brexit law

 Updated 3 hours ago
Hillary Clinton pokes fun at Donald Trump in Grammys video

Hillary Clinton pokes fun at Donald Trump in Grammys video

 Updated 5 hours ago
China says 'terror' risks in Xinjiang remains serious despite security push

China says 'terror' risks in Xinjiang remains serious despite security push

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
UN says 100,000 Rohingya in grave danger from monsoon rains

UN says 100,000 Rohingya in grave danger from monsoon rains

 Updated 6 hours ago
Nine dead in Mexico shooting: official

Nine dead in Mexico shooting: official

 Updated 9 hours ago
Indian woman leads Friday prayers in a first

Indian woman leads Friday prayers in a first

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM