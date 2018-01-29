Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 29 2018
REUTERS

Iran cites change in US navy behaviour in Gulf

Monday Jan 29, 2018

The US Navy patrol craft USS Squall (PC 7) steams in the Arabian Gulf in this US Navy picture taken January 14, 2015. — Reuters FILE

LONDON: An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Monday that US vessels patrolling the Gulf had changed behaviour and now abided by international regulations.

Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei’s remarks cited by Tasnim news agency followed last week’s comments by US military officials that the Iranian military had halted routine “harassment” of US naval vessels in the Gulf.

Each state accuses the other of having flouted international regulations in the sea area, which is a major trade route for oil.

In recent years, there have been periodic confrontations between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and US military in the Gulf.

“We see that Americans behaviour has changed. They pay more attention to international regulations and avoid approaching Iran’s territorial waters,” Ozmaei, the Guards’ fifth naval district commander, said.

In the first such confrontation since President Donald Trump took office, a US Navy ship fired warning shots when an Iranian vessel approached to within 450 feet (140 meters) last July.

The following month an unarmed Iranian drone came within 100 feet (30 meters) of a US Navy warplane as it prepared to land on an aircraft carrier in the Gulf.

During the presidential campaign last September, Trump said any Iranian vessel that harassed the US Navy in the Gulf would be “shot out of the water.”

