Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Aizaz Chaudhry slams ‘miscreants’ for running ‘Free Karachi’ campaign in US

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry on Tuesday said that certain miscreants who destroyed peace in Karachi are now running campaigns demanding the city's separation using foreign funding.

Speaking to Geo News, the ambassador said that these people do not represent the views of the masses in the US and cannot pressure [Pakistan into making any decision].

“They have faced insulting defeat. They have been exposed. How do they know what is happening in Karachi. Business is booming, there is peace in Karachi today,” said Chaudhry.

Anti-Pak campaign on London cabs stopped

Transport for London has ordered immediate removal of the adverts and disciplinary action against non-complying cab drivers

According to media reports, ads with “Free Karachi” and anti-Pakistan messages had appeared on cabs and billboards in the US. Pakistan strongly protested the posters, after which the US assured it that it does not support any such group.

Commenting on US reservations about Haqqani network, the ambassador said Pakistan “has told” Taliban and Haqqanis that they should return to Afghanistan.

“And there we want all Taliban factions[and other stakeholders] to take part in a political reconciliation process,” he said, adding that Pakistan does not believe there is a military solution to the Afghan conflict.

The ambassador further said that Pakistan also has reservations India is using the role being given to it in Afghanistan against Pakistan.

Answering a question regarding bills introduced in Senate to stop US aid to Pakistan, Chaudhry dismissed the matter as nothing serious, and said such bills are often presented by individuals but are never see the light of the day.

“Learned people in the US know that maintaining a relationship with Pakistan is very important,” he added.

He also said that US has no reasons to have concerns about Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Pentagon hushes up data on Taliban in Afghan war: watchdog

Pentagon hushes up data on Taliban in Afghan war: watchdog

 Updated an hour ago
BBC women denounce unequal pay as heat rises for broadcaster

BBC women denounce unequal pay as heat rises for broadcaster

 Updated 4 hours ago
Welcome to State of the 'Uniom', Trump administration's latest typo

Welcome to State of the 'Uniom', Trump administration's latest typo

 Updated 4 hours ago
US lifts ban on refugees from 11 countries

US lifts ban on refugees from 11 countries

 Updated 4 hours ago
FBI's No. 2 official McCabe, blasted by Trump, steps down

FBI's No. 2 official McCabe, blasted by Trump, steps down

 Updated 6 hours ago
US claims Haqqani network behind Kabul ambulance bombing

US claims Haqqani network behind Kabul ambulance bombing

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
'Brown, Muslim Paki': Scottish MP Sarwar talks racism, losing support, Islamophobia

'Brown, Muslim Paki': Scottish MP Sarwar talks racism, losing support, Islamophobia

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump says ‘no’ to Taliban talks after wave of attacks

Trump says ‘no’ to Taliban talks after wave of attacks

 Updated 13 hours ago
Israel and Poland clash over proposed Holocaust law

Israel and Poland clash over proposed Holocaust law

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM