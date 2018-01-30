Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Kaleemullah suggests PSL type initiative to promote football in Pakistan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

KARACHI: As football fans in Pakistan are gearing up to host the FIFA World Cup trophy in Pakistan on Saturday, the country’s current football captain Kaleemullah has termed the trophy's arrival as an exciting moment in the history of Pakistan football.

The FIFA World Cup trophy, currently on its world tour, will arrive in Pakistan on February 3 when a special Coke-FIFA chartered aircraft will land with the trophy in Lahore.

Kaleemullah said that this is a historic moment for everyone related to football in Pakistan and an exciting step for the entire country.

“Although the greatest pleasure would be to see Pakistan's national team qualifying to play in the FIFA World Cup, till we get to that stage, it is truly amazing to see the trophy coming to Pakistan,” Kaleem said in an exclusive chat.

“I am glad that big companies are stepping forward and supporting football. There is a lot of interest among fans in Pakistan and the trophy coming to Pakistan will be a very special moment for all of them. Hopefully, initiatives like this will propel the sport within Pakistan,” he added.

The trophy will be put on public display in Lahore on Saturday evening.

“The whole world will be watching us on the February 3. Events like this are crucial for bolstering the budding talent in our country. This will surely hearten many football enthusiasts and young, aspiring players who want to play football in future,” said Kaleem, who’s also known as Pakistan’s Messi.

“The Trophy Tour is definitely a big achievement for the nation. This will put Pakistan on the map as far as international football is concerned. It will also portray the true image of Pakistan which the world needs to know,” he added.

He added that there’s a lot more needed to be done to promote football and suggested that a PSL type initiative is needed for football to prosper in the country.

“To develop football at the grassroots level, it is important for there to be an administrative and technical organisation at national, regional and local levels, we need sports infrastructure and facilities, including coaching and equipment, and most of all, we need links between the member association and government ministries,” he suggested.

“We’ve done a wonderful job of promoting cricket with Pakistan Super League, and I’m certain we can initiate a football tournament on the same lines as the franchise-based cricket league,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

David Beckham says 'class of 92' blueprint for Miami

David Beckham says 'class of 92' blueprint for Miami

Updated 2 hours ago
Australia warns Commonwealth athletes not to overstay visas

Australia warns Commonwealth athletes not to overstay visas

 Updated 7 hours ago
Rumman Raees happy to see Pakistan at number one T20 spot

Rumman Raees happy to see Pakistan at number one T20 spot

Updated 8 hours ago
India beat Pakistan by 203 runs to reach U19 World Cup Final

India beat Pakistan by 203 runs to reach U19 World Cup Final

 Updated 11 hours ago
Oman to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in October

Oman to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in October

 Updated 21 hours ago
Pakistan to face rivals India in U19 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan to face rivals India in U19 World Cup semifinal

 Updated 21 hours ago
Advertisement
Pakistan U-19 treating semi-final against India as ‘normal match’

Pakistan U-19 treating semi-final against India as ‘normal match’

 Updated yesterday
Franchises pick players during PSL3 replacement draft

Franchises pick players during PSL3 replacement draft

Updated yesterday
Blog: Federer makes history again

Blog: Federer makes history again

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM