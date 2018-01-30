Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Security forces clear train track after explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday evening cleared the portion of the damaged track near Magoli railway station in the province's Dera Murad Jamali area, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The track was damaged earlier in the day and around a four-foot portion was damaged in the cracker explosion. 

ISPR said all passengers were shifted from the incident site under security provided by the Frontier Corps. 

The statement added that the passengers of the affected train were provided the required administrative assistance during shifting from the train and subsequent movement towards Jacobabad. =

