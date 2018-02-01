Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
REUTERS

San Francisco to dismiss thousands of pot convictions

By
REUTERS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

A variety of medicinal marijuana buds in jars are pictured at Los Angeles Patients & Caregivers Group dispensary in West Hollywood, California US, October 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters 
 

Thousands of San Francisco residents convicted of marijuana offences since 1975 will see those convictions dismissed or reduced under an effort announced on Wednesday by the city’s district attorney.

California’s Proposition 64, which legalised recreational pot use and possession and reduced criminal penalties, allowed people to ask a court to reduce or dismiss past marijuana convictions.

But top San Francisco prosecutor George Gascon said on Wednesday he would not wait and would instead dismiss 3,038 misdemeanors and consider reducing an additional 4,900 felony marijuana charges.

The move is meant to make it easier for people who would otherwise have to retain an attorney to file expungement paperwork for convictions that can scuttle employment and housing opportunities and have disproportionately affected African-Americans, he said.

“Long ago we lost our ability to distinguish the dangerous from the nuisance, and it has broken our pocket books, the fabric of our communities, and we are no safer for it,” Gascon said in a statement.

Gascon said relatively few Californians had petitioned courts to have convictions expunged since the legalisation measure was passed in late 2016.

California Lieutenant Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom tweeted his support on Wednesday.

“This example underscores the true promise of legalisation – providing new hope for those whose lives were derailed by a costly, broken and racially discriminatory system,” he said.

Nine states plus the District of Columbia have legalised the drug for recreational use, while dozens of others permit its medicinal use. California finalised its licencing, regulatory and tax structure to allow cannabis shops to open for retail sales this year.

Earlier this month, however, the US Justice Department rescinded an Obama administration policy that had eased enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that legalised the drug, instead giving federal prosecutors wide latitude to pursue criminal charges.

“While drug policy on the federal level is going backwards, San Francisco is once again taking the lead to undo the damage that this country’s disastrous, failed drug war has had on our nation and on communities of colour in particular,” Gascon said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Petrol bomb thrown at Suu Kyi's lakeside villa: Myanmar govt

Petrol bomb thrown at Suu Kyi's lakeside villa: Myanmar govt

 Updated 58 minutes ago
New Zealand to probe abuse of children in state care

New Zealand to probe abuse of children in state care

 Updated an hour ago
Philippine security forces capture top Maoist guerrilla leader

Philippine security forces capture top Maoist guerrilla leader

 Updated 2 hours ago
FBI challenges White House over explosive Russia case memo

FBI challenges White House over explosive Russia case memo

 Updated 3 hours ago
Israel rejects UN report on companies linked to settlements

Israel rejects UN report on companies linked to settlements

 Updated 4 hours ago
Japan fire kills 11 at home for elderly people

Japan fire kills 11 at home for elderly people

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Indian soldier dismissed for complaining of poor food approaches court

Indian soldier dismissed for complaining of poor food approaches court

 Updated 10 hours ago
For Saudi tycoons freed from detention, cheers and a business challenge

For Saudi tycoons freed from detention, cheers and a business challenge

 Updated 11 hours ago
US puts Hamas chief Haniya on terror blacklist

US puts Hamas chief Haniya on terror blacklist

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM