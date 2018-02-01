Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
AFP

New Zealand to probe abuse of children in state care

By
AFP

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

WELLINGTON: New Zealand ordered a high-level inquiry into historical abuse of children in state care Thursday, saying past failures must be acknowledged to prevent it happening again.

The establishment of the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care meets an election commitment from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who took power in October.

It follows years of lobbying from former state wards who say they suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse while in care.

Ardern said the state effectively acted as a parent to society´s most vulnerable children and their abuse while in care was "unconscionable".

"This is a chance to confront our history and make sure we don´t make the same mistakes again," she said.

"It is a significant step towards acknowledging and learning from the experiences of those who have been abused in state care."

The inquiry will start hearings later this year into allegations of abuse dating from 1950 to 1999.

New Zealand´s Race Relations Commissioner Susan Devoy estimated last year that 100,000 children were taken into state care during that period.

Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin said the inquiry would take a close look at the impacts on New Zealand´s indigenous Maori population who have traditionally made up a large proportion of children in care.

Maori are the most disadvantaged community in New Zealand with higher rates of poverty, unemployment and imprisonment than the rest of the population, historically resulting in a disproportionate number of Maori children in care.

The royal commission -- the most powerful inquiry that can be set up under New Zealand law -- will be headed by former governor-general Anand Satyanand.

It will look at institutions which were directly run by the state -- including orphanages, borstals and psychiatric hospitals -- and those to which care was contracted out, such as churches.

No deadline has been set for it to report back and similar inquiries in Australia, Britain and Canada have taken years.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Petrol bomb thrown at Suu Kyi's lakeside villa: Myanmar govt

Petrol bomb thrown at Suu Kyi's lakeside villa: Myanmar govt

 Updated 4 hours ago
Philippine security forces capture top Maoist guerrilla leader

Philippine security forces capture top Maoist guerrilla leader

 Updated 5 hours ago
San Francisco to dismiss thousands of pot convictions

San Francisco to dismiss thousands of pot convictions

 Updated 6 hours ago
FBI challenges White House over explosive Russia case memo

FBI challenges White House over explosive Russia case memo

 Updated 6 hours ago
Israel rejects UN report on companies linked to settlements

Israel rejects UN report on companies linked to settlements

 Updated 6 hours ago
Japan fire kills 11 at home for elderly people

Japan fire kills 11 at home for elderly people

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Indian soldier dismissed for complaining of poor food approaches court

Indian soldier dismissed for complaining of poor food approaches court

 Updated 13 hours ago
For Saudi tycoons freed from detention, cheers and a business challenge

For Saudi tycoons freed from detention, cheers and a business challenge

 Updated 13 hours ago
US puts Hamas chief Haniya on terror blacklist

US puts Hamas chief Haniya on terror blacklist

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM