pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
GEO NEWS

Asma Rani murder case: YDA demands KP govt to arrest killers in 72 hours

GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Young Doctors Association’s (YDA) Peshawar chapter demanded on Thursday the arrest of the suspects in the Asma Rani murder case in 72 hours and threatened to halt their services in government hospitals.

Asma Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical college, was in her hometown Kohat on vacation when Mujahidullah Afridi opened fire on her, SHO KDA Police Station Gul Jan told Geo News.

The accused — nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam — along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was waiting outside the girl’s residence. He shot her thrice on Saturday after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law.

Asma murder case: Saudi Interpol's help sought to apprehend main accused

Court approved a three-day remand of Mujahid's brother and accomplice Sadiq today

In a protest outside Peshawar Press Club against the brutal killing, YDA representatives said that the provincial government has completely failed as within one year as many as five doctors have been killed, and no crime has yet been arrested. 

Meanwhile, the chief justice has taken a suo motu notice on the case and has summoned a report from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked while hearing a separate case on Tuesday that the suspect is said to be a relative of a PTI leader.

The chief justice had also questioned how the suspect was able to flee the country.

