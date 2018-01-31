Asma murder case: Saudi Interpol's help sought to apprehend main accused

KOHAT: The Saudi Interpol's help has been sought by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to apprehend Mujahid Afridi, the main accused in the murder case of medical student Asma Rani, the police confirmed.



The accused had fled the country for Saudi Arabia following the murder of Asma over the refusal of a marriage proposal.



A letter of assistance was sent to the Saudi Interpol on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police today. A spokesperson of the latter confirmed it was in touch with the international law enforcement agency for assistance in apprehending the fugitive.

Earlier today, a local court approved the three-day remand of the main accused's accomplice and brother, Sadiqullah Afridi.



Kohat police after issuing a red warrant for the fugitive sent it to KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Mehsud, who is expected to forward it to the provincial home department, sources told Geo News.



The case will then be forwarded to the Minister of Interior to bring the accused back to the country. IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also contacted DG Federal Investigation Agency.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the murder of the medical student and summoned a report from IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sadiqullah, the brother of Mujahid Afridi who was present at the time of the shooting has been apprehended by police.

Asma’s family has alleged that prior to the murder, Asma had been threatened by the accused who is a relative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kohat chapter president Aftab Alam.

In an interview with Geo News, Asma’s sister, Safia Rani claimed that both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and Aftab Alam knew about the life threats.

Safia said her sister faced a constant campaign of harassment and threats from Mujahid Afridi, but no one came to their rescue despite the fact that she, her sister, and her family spoke to Aftab Alam, begging for help at least three times.